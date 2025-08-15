India-Singapore trade talks gain momentum as US tariffs loom
India is stepping up its trade game with Singapore and ASEAN after the US slapped new tariffs on Indian exports.
On August 14, 2025, officials from both countries met in New Delhi for the 4th Joint Working Group on Trade & Investment (JWGTI), celebrating 60 years of diplomatic ties and 20 years since their big trade pact, CECA.
Why Singapore matters to India
Singapore isn't just another trading partner—it's India's top one in ASEAN, with $34.26 billion in trade last year and over $163 billion invested since 2000.
With the US market getting tougher, India is looking east to build stronger supply chains and open up new sectors like digital trade and semiconductors.
Updates to regional agreements aim to make cross-border business smoother for everyone, helping India stay competitive in a shifting global economy.