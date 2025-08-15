India-Singapore trade talks gain momentum as US tariffs loom

Why Singapore matters to India

Singapore isn't just another trading partner—it's India's top one in ASEAN, with $34.26 billion in trade last year and over $163 billion invested since 2000.

With the US market getting tougher, India is looking east to build stronger supply chains and open up new sectors like digital trade and semiconductors.

Updates to regional agreements aim to make cross-border business smoother for everyone, helping India stay competitive in a shifting global economy.