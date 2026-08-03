India to ease tax rules for offshore funds managed here
Business
India's government is rolling out the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aims to loosen tax rules for offshore funds managed from India.
The bill drops requirements like needing at least 25 investors or a minimum monthly average corpus requirement of ₹100 crore, making it simpler for global investors to set up shop here.
Sitharaman to bring bill to Parliament
This move is part of India's push to become a top destination for fund management worldwide.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will bring the bill to Parliament soon.
The bill also sets out to unify tax rules across all investment hubs, including International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), so everyone plays by the same standards.