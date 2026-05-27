Vande Bharat trains might soon ply in Bangladesh, Nepal, Africa

India is looking to export its flagship Vande Bharat trains to other countries, especially those with aging railway systems. The move comes as a more affordable alternative to high-speed bullet train networks that require huge investments. The state-run engineering consultancy RITES and Indian Railways are working together on a standard-gauge version of the Vande Bharat train for international markets, reported Mint.

Global interest Africa and Latin America on India's radar The semi-high-speed rail model has already caught the attention of countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. India is also looking for opportunities in Africa and Latin America. The export push shows India's ambition to not just be a rail operator but also provide affordable transport technology to developing economies across the globe.

Design development RITES is working on standard-gage version of Vande Bharat train RITES Chairman and Managing Director Rahul Mithal told Mint that they are working with Indian Railways to create a standard-gage Vande Bharat platform compatible with international railway systems. The shift to standard gage is important as most global rail networks use narrower standard-gage tracks, unlike India's broad-gage system. Currently, Vande Bharat trains only run on broad-gage lines in India.

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Cost advantage India marketing Vande Bharat as cheaper alternative to bullet trains India is marketing Vande Bharat as a more affordable alternative to costly high-speed rail systems built by China, Japan, and France. Unlike dedicated bullet train corridors that need completely new infrastructure and billions of dollars in investment, Vande Bharat trains can run on upgraded conventional railway tracks. This drastically cuts project costs for countries with limited fiscal capacity.

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Manufacturing Train currently costs ₹130-150cr per unit A 16-coach Vande Bharat train currently costs around ₹130-150 crore to manufacture, giving India a possible pricing advantage in international markets. The trains are also being showcased as a testament to India's "Make in India" manufacturing capabilities, with nearly 90% localization in components and systems. Delegations from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal have already visited India to check the trains for local operations.