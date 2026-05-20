India to roll out RainMumbai, world's 1st exchange-traded rainfall index

RainMumbai settles to IMD spot value

RainMumbai tracks average monthly rainfall using data from the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, from 1991 to 2020.

If you think Mumbai will get more or less rain than usual, you can take a position accordingly, kind of like betting on the weather.

Contracts settle based on the IMD-determined spot value on the morning of the last calendar day of the expiry month.

To keep things running smoothly, NCDEX will have brokers provide regular buy-and-sell quotes so there's always someone to trade with.