India, UK set to finalize trade agreement next week
India and the UK are set to sign a big Free Trade Agreement next week.
This deal will scrap tariffs on 99% of Indian exports to the UK—think leather, footwear, clothes, and more.
It's been in the works for months, wrapping up negotiations just this May.
Agreement expected to boost jobs and wages on both sides
This FTA means cheaper whisky in India (tariffs dropping from 150% to 40% over 10 years) and much lower taxes on imported cars (down from over 100% to just 10%).
For both countries, it could double trade to $120 billion by 2030. Plus, it's expected to boost jobs and wages on both sides while making things like tech services and textiles and clothing way more accessible.
The agreement still needs final approval but could kick in next year—opening up new opportunities for businesses and professional mobility alike.