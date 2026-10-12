India, UK target $120bn trade by 2030 after July FTA

Right now, India-UK trade is about $60.56 billion. In the 12 months to March 2026, total UK-India trade was worth £48 billion, an increase of £3 billion year-on-year in current prices.

The latest talks also focused on making it easier for businesses to work together and breaking down old barriers.

Regional partnerships got some attention too, with UK mayors visiting for the meeting.

Next stop: another round of talks in the UK in 2027.