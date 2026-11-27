India, US nearing conclusion of long-delayed trade deal: Piyush Goyal
What's the story
India and the United States (US) are on the verge of finalizing a bilateral trade agreement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said. The deal, which had witnessed delays in the past, is now taking shape. The US recently proposed 25% tariffs on goods imported from India as part of these trade talks. However, India disagrees with this proposal, saying it does not have structurally "excess capacity" in manufacturing.
Tariff talks
Proposed tariffs could be reduced
The proposed 25% tariffs on Indian goods could be reduced to 17% if both countries agree on reciprocal trade terms, the US Trade Representative's (USTR) office said.
This move comes after a Section 301 investigation into structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors.
Despite these tariff proposals, the US has remained India's top export destination in the first seven months of this fiscal year, with outbound shipments totaling $59.52 billion.
Deal progress
One of the best trade agreements with US: Goyal
Addressing the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026 virtually, Goyal said, "The US trade deal is close to culmination. The process and pathway, which was always something which held back finalizing the deal, is now taking some shape."
He had earlier claimed that India will secure one of the best trade agreements with the US, ensuring preferential access to its market over other competing economies.
Agreement details
India, US had finalized framework for 1st phase in February
In February, India and the US had finalized the framework for the first phase of their bilateral trade agreement.
The signing was delayed due to changes in the US tariff landscape, prompting further negotiations on this pact.
Now, with Goyal's recent remarks, it seems that a roadmap is being established to finalize this long-awaited deal between two major economies.