The proposed 25% tariffs on Indian goods could be reduced to 17% if both countries agree on reciprocal trade terms, the US Trade Representative's (USTR) office said.

This move comes after a Section 301 investigation into structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors.

Despite these tariff proposals, the US has remained India's top export destination in the first seven months of this fiscal year, with outbound shipments totaling $59.52 billion.