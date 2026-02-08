India, US reach interim trade deal

Aviation giants' interest in India

Big names like Boeing and Airbus are now looking at India as their next manufacturing hub.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says this deal highlights India's growing importance in global supply chains.

Leaders from Boeing and Airbus are excited too—Boeing's Salil Gupte called it a "win-win" for both economies, while Airbus's Jurgen Westermeier pointed out how predictable tariffs help industries grow faster.

This agreement is expected to fuel industrial growth—and could be just the start of deeper economic ties between India and the US.