India, US reach interim trade deal
India and the US reached an interim agreement that marks a step toward a bilateral trade agreement and could pave the way for duty-free exports of Indian goods such as textiles, leather, toys, jewelry, and potentially aviation-related products to the US.
It's a major step toward a bigger trade partnership and could mean more jobs and opportunities on both sides.
Aviation giants' interest in India
Big names like Boeing and Airbus are now looking at India as their next manufacturing hub.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says this deal highlights India's growing importance in global supply chains.
Leaders from Boeing and Airbus are excited too—Boeing's Salil Gupte called it a "win-win" for both economies, while Airbus's Jurgen Westermeier pointed out how predictable tariffs help industries grow faster.
This agreement is expected to fuel industrial growth—and could be just the start of deeper economic ties between India and the US.