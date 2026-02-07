India, US sign $500 billion interim trade deal

Deal protects Indian farmers, boosts exports

The deal keeps protections for Indian farmers by excluding sensitive sectors such as meat, poultry and dairy, and by barring genetically modified (GM) products from entering India—so staples like rice and maize are safe.

On the flip side, Indian goods such as tea, spices, medicines, and smartphones will now face zero tariffs in the US.

This move is expected to help Indian businesses compete globally without putting local agriculture at risk.