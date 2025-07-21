India-US trade: Exports surge as America becomes India's top partner Business Jul 21, 2025

India's exports to the US shot up by 22% in the first quarter of FY25-26, hitting $25.5 billion.

This surge comes as India takes advantage of shifting global trade patterns and tariff tweaks, making the US its top trading partner.

The real stars? Electronics and textiles, which are stepping up as Chinese exports to the US slow down.