India-US trade: Exports surge as America becomes India's top partner
India's exports to the US shot up by 22% in the first quarter of FY25-26, hitting $25.5 billion.
This surge comes as India takes advantage of shifting global trade patterns and tariff tweaks, making the US its top trading partner.
The real stars? Electronics and textiles, which are stepping up as Chinese exports to the US slow down.
Electronics, textiles lead the charge
Electronics exports from India to the US have nearly doubled since last year, jumping from 3.5% to 7.2%.
Textiles aren't far behind—India's share of US textile imports climbed from 9% to 12%.
Pharma is holding strong too, with India still a key supplier of generic medicines in America.
Steel, chemicals still facing headwinds
Not everything's smooth sailing: sectors like steel and chemicals are still struggling with high tariffs.
To fix this, India and the US are negotiating a new trade agreement that could make it easier for Indian products to reach American shelves.