India-US trade talks are back this week

Why should you care?

These talks aren't just about tariffs—they're also about tech and security.

Gor highlighted that India is a top partner for the US in everything from energy to education.

Plus, India's been invited to join Pax Silica next month—a new US-led group (with Japan, South Korea, and the UK) focused on securing future tech like semiconductors and AI.

With big tariffs still in play and global supply chains shifting fast, what happens here could shape jobs and tech access for years to come.