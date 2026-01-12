Next Article
Union Budget 2026 drops on February 1—yes, a Sunday!
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on February 1, marking the first time in decades the budget lands on a Sunday.
The announcement came from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House.
Why should you care?
This is Sitharaman's ninth straight budget (she's closing in on a record!), and it's expected to spotlight tech, AI, healthcare, startups, MSMEs, defense, infrastructure, and green energy.
The session kicks off January 28 with President Murmu's address and sets the stage for decisions that could shape jobs, investments, and everyday life—especially if you're dreaming big in any of these sectors.