This Mumbai-based company is planning ₹2,000cr data center near Chennai

Mumbai -based real estate company, IndiaLand Group, is planning to set up its first data center project in and around Chennai . The proposed facility will be spread over eight lakh square feet and could cost between ₹500 crore and ₹2,000 crore. Jaynit Raheja, the company's Managing Director, said the final decision on the project will depend on market response and strategic considerations.

Diversification strategy IndiaLand Group's expansion plans in Tamil Nadu Along with the data center project, IndiaLand Group is also expanding its solar power projects in Tamil Nadu. One such project is coming up near Madurai. The company is also looking at smaller office spaces for sale or lease in Chennai. Raheja said Coimbatore is one of India's top tier-2 IT markets with high demand and steady rental growth.

Market footprint IndiaLand Group's presence and future plans IndiaLand Group has been in business for over two decades, with 60% of its land banks and business operations in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The company builds IT parks, logistics and warehousing facilities, retail assets, and is now eyeing the data center space. Raheja said they are expanding their Coimbatore IT Park which was started in 2008 with a new tower.