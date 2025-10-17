IndiaMART's profit falls 39% YoY, but revenue hits new high
IndiaMART just shared its results for July-September 2025, and it's a bit of a mixed bag.
While the company's net profit fell 38.8% from last year to ₹83 crore, revenue actually went up 12.5% to ₹391 crore.
The extra cash came from more customers and a bigger supplier network.
Customer collections jumped 14% to ₹406 crore, with most of it coming from IndiaMART's main business.
The company also invested more in tech and product upgrades, which squeezed its profit margins and pushed EBITDA down 3.4% to ₹130 crore.
IndiaMART saw a 12% rise in business inquiries (now at 31 million) and a 6% increase in supplier storefronts (up to 8.6 million).
Paying suppliers grew by 4,000 to 2.22 lakh.
Still, investors weren't wowed—shares slipped 0.81% to ₹2,337 on October 17, 2025.