IndiaMART's profit falls 39% YoY, but revenue hits new high Business Oct 17, 2025

IndiaMART just shared its results for July-September 2025, and it's a bit of a mixed bag.

While the company's net profit fell 38.8% from last year to ₹83 crore, revenue actually went up 12.5% to ₹391 crore.

The extra cash came from more customers and a bigger supplier network.