Indian AI startup Sarvam raises $75 million, valuation reaches $1.5B
Business
Sarvam, an Indian AI startup, is raising $75 million as part of a huge funding round, expected to hit up to $310 million.
With top investors like NVIDIA and Glade Brook backing it, Sarvam's value has shot up to $1.5 billion.
Earlier, it secured $234 million led by HCLTech.
Sarvam targets 1 trillion-parameter model
Sarvam isn't just about the money: it's aiming to build a 1 trillion-parameter AI model to rival ChatGPT and Google Gemini.
At its recent developer event, it welcomed Devendra Chaplot as adviser and announced a new San Francisco office, showing it's ready to go global and take on the big names in AI.