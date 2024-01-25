Goal

Subsidiary's focus and expected operations

The main objective of this new subsidiary is to concentrate on marketing and sales, collection, and recovery processes. Jain clarified that the subsidiary would not be as large as Indian Bank but would handle tasks such as "feet on the street for collection, recovery like that." The bank is already hiring people for call center roles, and the subsidiary is anticipated to be operational in the next financial year.

Stats

Digital transactions

During the October-December 2023 quarter, Indian Bank saw digital transactions rise to 87%, intending to achieve Rs. 75,000 crore in digital transactions for the current financial year. As of December 2023, the bank reached Rs. 52,000 crore. The bank is maintaining the projected growth rate of 10-12% in the current financial year, and claims to be "well capitalized."

Safety

Steps taken to improve cybersecurity

Jain revealed that Indian Bank has allocated Rs. 200 crore for enhancing cybersecurity over the next three years. He also described the steps taken to improve cybersecurity at the bank. He explained, "For banks' internal perspective - we have centralized servers, and have come out with new cyber system upgrading software through AI (Artificial Intelligence), ML (Machine Learning) driven."