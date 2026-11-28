Indian companies tighten vendor oversight before 13 May DPDP deadline
Ahead of India's 13 May 2027 compliance deadline under the DPDP Act, companies are getting serious about how their partners handle your data.
They're asking vendors for more details on storage and access, and audit rights and deletion deadlines are now must-haves in contracts.
As Rajat Deshpande, co-founder and chief executive of third-party service provider FinBox, puts it, these checks are quickly becoming the norm.
DPDP exposes companies to ₹250cr fines
The DPDP Act means companies can't just blame vendors if there's a data leak; they're on the hook themselves, with fines up to ₹250 crore for poor security.
Anupam Shukla, a partner at law firm Pioneer Legal, points out that strong contracts matter more than ever since even a vendor slip-up could land companies in hot water.
Financial firms especially are running regular audits to make sure everyone is playing by the new rules.