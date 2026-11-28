Ahead of India's 13 May 2027 compliance deadline under the DPDP Act, companies are getting serious about how their partners handle your data.

They're asking vendors for more details on storage and access, and audit rights and deletion deadlines are now must-haves in contracts.

As Rajat Deshpande, co-founder and chief executive of third-party service provider FinBox, puts it, these checks are quickly becoming the norm.