Indian diamond exporters seek new markets amid US tariff shock

Exporters eye Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East as fresh markets

Industry leaders at this year's Delhi Jewellery & Gem Fair indicated that exporters are planning to rely less on the US. Instead, they're exploring Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East as fresh markets.

One workaround? Sending semi-finished diamonds to places like Oman for final touches before shipping them onward.

Latin America and Eastern Europe are also on their radar as potential growth spots.