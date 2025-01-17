What's the story

Indian epics aren't just about heroic battles and divine interventions—they're also packed with life lessons, including on managing money!

Ever thought of the Mahabharata and Ramayana as your personal finance guide? These ancient texts hold golden advice for making smart financial choices. So, why not look to the wisdom of yore to secure your financial future?

Let's dive into how these age-old tales can offer us timeless tips for managing money in today's fast-paced world.