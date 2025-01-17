What's the story

Tax season giving you sleepless nights? If you're self-employed in India, navigating tax-deductible expenses can feel like decoding ancient hieroglyphs.

But fear not! Understanding what counts as a legitimate deduction isn't just about compliance — it's about saving big bucks.

From office supplies to professional fees, we'll break down how to trim your taxable income legally and efficiently.

Time to turn tax stress into tax success — let's demystify those deductions!