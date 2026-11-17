Indian equity ETFs lead global gains October 2026, tech lags
Indian equity ETFs had a standout month in October 2026, topping global charts while tech-focused funds struggled.
The SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF soared 14%, and Nippon India ETF Nifty IT wasn't far behind with a 13.8% jump.
Even the iShares MSCI India ETF posted a solid 9% gain, just trailing Qatar's lead.
Semiconductor ETFs tumble, Indian equities gain
While Indian funds were on the rise, semiconductor and AI-linked ETFs took a hit: Global X Japan Semiconductor fell by 30.6%.
European ETFs held steady, with Denmark, Switzerland, and Belgium seeing positive returns.
Back home, Indian domestic equity funds climbed 6%, boosted by strong large-cap index fund performance and a slightly stronger rupee against the dollar.