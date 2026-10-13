Indian fintechs raised $2.2B through September 2026, up 14%
Business
Indian fintech companies pulled in $2.2 billion from January to September 2026, a solid 14% jump over last year, says Tracxn.
Five deals of $100 million or more made up nearly half the total cash.
But here's the twist: while more money is flowing in, it's being spread across fewer companies.
India fintech rounds drop 41%
The number of funding rounds fell sharply, from 260 last year to just 153 this year, a big 41% drop.
It looks like investors are now chasing quality over quantity, backing fewer companies but writing much bigger checks each time.
For fintech founders and fans, it's a sign that both sides are getting pickier about who they work with and where the big bucks go.