Indian firms seek contract clarity as AI makes autonomous decisions
Business
As artificial intelligence (AI) systems in India get smarter and start making decisions on their own, companies are asking: who's actually responsible if something goes wrong?
With recent warnings about AI risks and real-world slip-ups, businesses say it's time to update contracts so everyone knows who's on the hook when errors happen.
Firms define developer and deployer liability
Firms are working to spell out exactly what developers and deployers are each liable for, especially with issues like data leaks or unintended actions.
Since India doesn't have specific AI laws yet, some experts suggest looking at Europe's new rules as a guide until local regulations catch up.