Indian Gas Exchange plans ₹600-700cr IPO by December 2026
Business
Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) is set to launch an IPO aiming to raise ₹600-700 crore by the end of 2026, selling a 22% stake and valuing itself between ₹2,200 and ₹3,000 crore.
Parent company IEX will trim its holding from 47% to 25% as per regulations.
What does IGX actually do?
IGX runs India's first online platform for trading natural gas—think of it as a marketplace where buyers and sellers connect for spot and forward contracts at delivery points across six regional hubs.
In just one year, their trading volume jumped 62%.