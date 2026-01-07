Indian Gas Exchange plans ₹600-700cr IPO by December 2026 Business Jan 07, 2026

Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) is set to launch an IPO aiming to raise ₹600-700 crore by the end of 2026, selling a 22% stake and valuing itself between ₹2,200 and ₹3,000 crore.

Parent company IEX will trim its holding from 47% to 25% as per regulations.