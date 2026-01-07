LOADING...

Indian Gas Exchange plans ₹600-700cr IPO by December 2026

Business

Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) is set to launch an IPO aiming to raise ₹600-700 crore by the end of 2026, selling a 22% stake and valuing itself between ₹2,200 and ₹3,000 crore.
Parent company IEX will trim its holding from 47% to 25% as per regulations.

What does IGX actually do?

IGX runs India's first online platform for trading natural gas—think of it as a marketplace where buyers and sellers connect for spot and forward contracts at delivery points across six regional hubs.
In just one year, their trading volume jumped 62%.

What's next for IGX?

The board approved the IPO process in December 2025.
IGX plans to file with SEBI by mid-2026 and is eyeing new features like longer-term contracts and even hydrogen trading—pending regulatory nods—as India's appetite for natural gas keeps growing.