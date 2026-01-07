US private sector hiring slows down in December

Job growth was uneven across industries and business sizes

Some sectors did better than others: education and health services added 39,000 jobs, and leisure and hospitality gained 24,000.

The overall services sector bounced back with a gain of 44,000 jobs after losing ground last month.

Meanwhile, goods-producing industries lost another 3,000 jobs.

Small businesses managed to add 9,000 positions after big losses in November; medium-sized firms also improved a bit.

Large companies barely grew their workforce this time around.