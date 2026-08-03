Indian government bonds fall after Bloomberg delays global index inclusion
Business
Indian government bond prices dropped on Monday after Bloomberg decided to delay adding them to its global bond index.
The 10-year bond yield ticked up to 6.8583% from 6.8343%, even though India recently made moves to attract more foreign investors.
Bloomberg reviewing India's bond reforms
Bloomberg says it wants to give India's latest market changes, like scrapping capital gains tax on government bonds and introducing ultra-long bonds under the Fully Accessible Route, a bit more time before making the big inclusion call.