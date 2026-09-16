Indian government exempts UPI credit card payments from 0.4% MDR

Good news if you use credit cards with UPI: these payments will not be hit by the new 0.4% merchant discount rate (MDR) that kicks in on October 15, 2026.

The fee only applies to certain direct account-to-merchant-account UPI transactions over ₹2,000, so most day-to-day purchases are unaffected.

The government says this change will impact just about 4% of all merchant transactions.