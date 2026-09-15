Indian government transfers ₹2.08L/cr via DBT across 320 welfare schemes
Business
This fiscal year, the Indian government sent out a massive ₹2.08 lakh crore through direct benefit transfers (DBT), under 320 welfare schemes and subsidies.
The biggest slices went to fertilizer subsidies (₹62,984 crore), food support through the Public Distribution System (₹52,741 crore), and jobs via MGNREGS (₹15,241 crore).
Haryana leads DBT rollout, 245cr transactions
Haryana led the pack in rolling out DBT, with Uttar Pradesh and Tripura following.
Big programs like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin got ₹10,423 crore and PAHAL received ₹4,788 crore.
Altogether, 245 crore transactions happened, showing just how many people are getting help directly in their accounts.