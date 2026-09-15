Indian government unveils UPI MDR above ₹2,000 aiding small businesses
Business
Big update for digital payments: The Indian government just rolled out a new UPI policy, adding a small fee called Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on specified large-value merchant transactions above ₹2,000.
The goal? To help more small businesses get comfortable with digital payments and keep the system running smoothly.
UPI MDR 0.4% capped ₹300
Now, if you pay over ₹2,000 to a merchant using UPI, there's a 0.4% MDR (capped at ₹300 for really big spends).
But if you're shopping at local stores where the owner makes up to ₹100,000 per month and uses a QR code, there's no extra charge.
The money collected from MDR will be split between banks, payment apps, and payment service providers, basically making sure UPI stays reliable and keeps improving.