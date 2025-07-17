Indian insurance tech sector to raise $1B in 2025
Big news for India's insurance tech scene: after a slow year, the sector is expected to pull in over $1 billion in investments in the next 12 months.
This bounce-back comes as companies shift focus from just raising cash to building smarter and more sustainable growth, even with global economic ups and downs.
Digital insurance tools on the horizon
Fresh investment means faster rollout of digital insurance tools—think easier claims and better online experiences.
While fewer people bought life insurance last year (dropping penetration to 2.7%), average premiums actually rose.
To close protection gaps and keep things moving forward, new platforms like the National Health Claims Exchange and Bima Sugam are launching soon.
Plus, with stronger data privacy laws kicking in, expect your info to be safer than ever as the industry levels up.