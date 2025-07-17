Indian insurance tech sector to raise $1B in 2025

Digital insurance tools on the horizon

Fresh investment means faster rollout of digital insurance tools—think easier claims and better online experiences.

While fewer people bought life insurance last year (dropping penetration to 2.7%), average premiums actually rose.

To close protection gaps and keep things moving forward, new platforms like the National Health Claims Exchange and Bima Sugam are launching soon.

Plus, with stronger data privacy laws kicking in, expect your info to be safer than ever as the industry levels up.