Indian IT companies tie earnings to client outcomes amid AI
Business
Indian IT companies are switching things up by tying their earnings to actual results for clients, not just hours worked, thanks to the AI wave.
Coforge CEO Sudhir Singh highlighted that this approach allows companies to monetise automated workflows effectively while delivering measurable outcomes for clients.
Midsize firms lead outcome contract growth
Midsize IT players are jumping on this trend fastest because they can adapt quickly, while bigger companies move slower due to old habits.
Experts say as AI keeps growing and businesses want clearer results, the share of outcome-based pricing contracts is likely to grow across the sector.