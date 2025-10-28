Next Article
Indian IT sector to reach $400B by 2030: Report
India's IT industry, currently valued at $264 billion, is projected to touch $400 billion by 2030, according to a new Bessemer Venture Partners report.
The sector is growing steadily, with the pace expected to pick up over the next few years.
AI's impact on pricing
AI-powered tools have helped clients push for lower prices lately, but experts say this dip is just a blip in a much bigger growth story.
Automation and AI are already changing the way outsourcing deals are structured and delivered.
Shift toward AI-augmented services
As AI gets smarter, Indian IT companies will move beyond routine projects and handle more challenging work that blends tech and human skills.
Even if some old-school contracts shrink, demand for smart, AI-augmented services keeps India leading global tech transformation.