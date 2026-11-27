IT giants like TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech lost around 2% to 3%, while auto players like Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors also took a hit, mostly thanks to worries about sales numbers.

But it wasn't all bad news: midcap stocks actually edged higher, and defense companies like Solar Industries saw gains of up to 7%.

Even some export-focused firms got a boost as global supply chains shifted.