Indian market falls after tech, auto and consumer goods sell-offs
The Indian stock market had a rough Friday, November 27, with the Sensex dropping 989 points to 83,339 and the Nifty slipping to 25,607.
The main reason? Big sell-offs in tech, auto, and consumer goods stocks sent the market sliding.
IT and auto fall, midcaps rise
IT giants like TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech lost around 2% to 3%, while auto players like Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors also took a hit, mostly thanks to worries about sales numbers.
But it wasn't all bad news: midcap stocks actually edged higher, and defense companies like Solar Industries saw gains of up to 7%.
Even some export-focused firms got a boost as global supply chains shifted.