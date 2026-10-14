Indian markets fall with Sensex down 172.82 points, VIX up

Financial services and healthcare stocks took the biggest hit, while IT shares like Infosys and TCS managed some gains. The mood is cautious overall.

As Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, put it, "Rising crude oil prices amid escalating Middle East tensions remain a significant concern. WTI crude has moved toward the $95-per-barrel region, keeping inflationary and external-balance risks elevated. Continued uncertainty surrounding regional energy supplies could limit the sustainability of the domestic market recovery."

Inflation worries are keeping everyone on their toes.