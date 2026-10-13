Indian markets rally despite 5.54% retail inflation in September

On Tuesday, Indian markets had a strong day: Nifty rose 170.45 points to 22,533.80 and Sensex climbed 557.62 points to 72,482.30, mostly thanks to big gains in IT giants like TCS and HCL Technologies (TCS up 4.16% and HCL Technologies up 3.81%).

This upbeat mood came even though retail inflation hit 5.54% in September.