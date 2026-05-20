Indian markets slip as Nifty, Sensex fall and rupee weakens

Hindalco lone Nifty gainer, volatility expected

Hindalco was the only major winner on Nifty, up 1.26%. IT giants like TCS and Infosys saw small gains thanks to the weaker rupee helping exporters.

On the flip side, Tata Steel dropped over 2%. Analysts say Nifty's key support is now at 23,400 as volatility remains high (India VIX at 18.67).

With US Treasury yields rising and global uncertainty in play, markets are expected to stay choppy for now.