Indian oil companies plan 10-kg LPG cylinders for commercial sale
Indian oil companies are planning to offer lighter, 10-kg LPG cylinders for commercial use, so street vendors, cafes, tenants, students, and anyone short on space can finally skip the bulky 19-kg tanks.
These cylinders have been domestic-only until now (under brands like HP Gas Ojas and Indane Xtralight), but selling them at commercial rates could make things easier for small businesses and people on the move.
Composite 10-kg cylinders pricier than domestic
The 10-kg cylinder is about half as heavy as regular steel ones thanks to its composite build, and you can actually see how much gas is left through its translucent body.
Commercial LPG costs a lot more than domestic: in Delhi, a 14.2-kg home cylinder is ₹942 while a 19-kg commercial one goes for ₹2,930.
If this plan gets approved, these handy cylinders will be available at gas agencies and select retail stores, making it simpler for small-scale users who need flexibility without sacrificing convenience.