Indian oil companies plan 10-kg LPG cylinders for commercial sale

Composite 10-kg cylinders pricier than domestic

The 10-kg cylinder is about half as heavy as regular steel ones thanks to its composite build, and you can actually see how much gas is left through its translucent body.

Commercial LPG costs a lot more than domestic: in Delhi, a 14.2-kg home cylinder is ₹942 while a 19-kg commercial one goes for ₹2,930.

If this plan gets approved, these handy cylinders will be available at gas agencies and select retail stores, making it simpler for small-scale users who need flexibility without sacrificing convenience.