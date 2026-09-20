Indian Oil denies Madhya Pradesh UPI ban over ₹2,000 rumor
Business
Heard the buzz about gas stations in Madhya Pradesh not accepting UPI payments over ₹2,000 on September 23? Indian Oil says it's just a rumor.
The viral message claiming a "No-UPI Day" protest is false. There's no ban or strike planned, and you can keep using UPI at the pump as usual.
Indian Oil says UPI users unaffected
Indian Oil hopped on X to set things straight: "some individuals who are not even petroleum dealers have made such baseless claims."
While new merchant fees for some transactions over ₹2,000 will kick in from October 15, these changes won't affect regular users.
So if you're paying for fuel with your favorite app, you're good to go.