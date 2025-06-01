What's the story

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced its plan to set up a 10,000 tons per annum (TPA) green hydrogen generation unit at its Panipat refinery and petrochemical complex in Haryana.

The project will be India's largest green hydrogen initiative so far.

IOCL has finalized the levelized cost of hydrogen (LCoH) for the ambitious project, which is expected to be operational by December 2027.