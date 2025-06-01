Indian Oil entering green hydrogen business with India's largest plant
What's the story
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced its plan to set up a 10,000 tons per annum (TPA) green hydrogen generation unit at its Panipat refinery and petrochemical complex in Haryana.
The project will be India's largest green hydrogen initiative so far.
IOCL has finalized the levelized cost of hydrogen (LCoH) for the ambitious project, which is expected to be operational by December 2027.
Transition
Green hydrogen to replace fossil fuel-derived hydrogen
The green hydrogen produced at the Panipat facility will replace fossil fuel-derived hydrogen in refinery operations.
This transition is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions, marking a major step toward a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly model for IOCL.
The company said in a statement that this project marks its entry into the green hydrogen space with India's largest-ever green hydrogen project to date.
Strategic initiative
Project aligns with National Green Hydrogen Mission
The Panipat project is aligned with the Indian government's vision for the National Green Hydrogen Mission.
It is also a strategic initiative under IOCL's decarbonization roadmap.
The company said that this project marks a major milestone in its journey toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions, reinforcing IOCL's leadership in India's sustainable energy future.
Fuel applications
Green hydrogen: A versatile fuel for various industries
Hydrogen is a versatile fuel with applications across industries, from oil refineries to steel plants. It can power vehicles such as cars, trucks, trains, and ships as well as industrial processes.
Hydrogen can be produced from various sources but green hydrogen is made by splitting water using renewable energy sources like solar or wind power.
It burns cleanly and produces only water as a byproduct.