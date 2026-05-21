Indian-origin Microsoft veteran Soma Somasegar (59) dies

Soma Somasegar, a highly respected Indian-origin technology executive and former Microsoft executive, has died at the age of 59. His death was confirmed by Madrona Venture Group in Seattle, where he had served as managing director for the past 11 years. The firm described him as a technologist, executive and investor who consistently raised expectations professionally and personally through his work.

Career highlights Somasegar had a stellar global career Somasegar, who hailed from Puducherry, had a stellar global career that spanned nearly three decades at Microsoft before he transitioned into venture capital. He joined Microsoft in 1989 and contributed to eight releases of Windows, including the foundational 32-bit operating system Windows NT. He later became Corporate Vice President of Microsoft's Developer Division and oversaw key platforms such as Visual Studio and the .NET framework.

Global impact He was instrumental in Microsoft's shift toward open-source server runtimes Somasegar was instrumental in Microsoft's shift toward open-source server runtimes and cloud-based developer ecosystems. He also helped expand the company's global research and development footprint beyond the US, helping grow technology hubs in Hyderabad, China, Israel, and Boston. After leaving Microsoft in 2015, he joined Madrona Venture Group as managing director with a focus on investing in AI, machine learning intelligent applications as well as cloud infrastructure.

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Legacy He was named to 'SEED 100' list Somasegar was also an active angel and seed investor in start-ups across the US and internationally. Just hours before news of his death broke, he had been named to the "SEED 100" list recognizing the top early-stage investors of 2026. Following his unexpected death, tributes poured in from across the tech industry with many remembering him as a generous mentor, visionary leader and one of the most respected figures in developer ecosystem.

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