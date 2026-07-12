Indian professionals in UK to save 25% on social security

Financial impact

The money will belong to them: Piyush Goyal

Under the new agreement, 25% of the salary taken by the local government from Indians working in the services sector or other jobs for up to five years will now be deposited into their Provident Fund accounts in India. The minister said, "That money will belong to them; it earns 8.25% tax-free interest and serves as a support for their old age, ensuring social security for their families."