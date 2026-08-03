Indian Railways's July freight rises 9% to 141.3 mt
Business
Indian Railways had a busy July 2026, moving 141.3 million metric tons of goods, up 9% from last year.
The boost mainly came from essential stuff like iron ore, coal, fertilizers, and food grains.
Indian Railways freight revenue up ₹1,137cr
Iron ore shipments shot up by 22.2%, while coal, fertilizers, and food grains each saw double-digit growth.
This helped push freight revenue up by ₹1,137 crore compared to last year.
Passenger numbers also climbed a bit, with over 630 million people traveling in July, more than the same month in 2025.