Indian residents sent $1.94bn abroad under LRS H1 2026
Business
Indian residents sent $1.94 billion abroad in just the first half of 2026 under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS), a huge 76.8% jump from last year.
Investors especially are looking beyond India, drawn by opportunities in global tech stocks and new markets.
Slower domestic returns and rupee weakness
The spike comes as domestic market returns slow down and the rupee weakens, making overseas options more appealing.
Many are eyeing big names like NVIDIA and Microsoft, plus hotspots like the US South Korea, and Taiwan.
But analysts say it's not about ditching Indian stocks: it's more about chasing new themes abroad while still believing in India's long-term growth story.