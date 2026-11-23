Anthropic's stock quickly became a favorite on apps like INDmoney and Groww; on its first day, it made up 40% of INDmoney's orders and was among the most traded US stocks on Groww.

Even as trading slowed on Friday, it still held strong at 6% of Vested's trades.

Despite some price ups and downs (closing at $88.90 after an 8.5% drop), investor interest stayed high, making Anthropic the second most traded stock by value on Vested, beating out even NVIDIA.