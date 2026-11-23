Indian retail investors increase trading in Anthropic after Nasdaq debut
Indian retail investors are showing big interest in Anthropic, the AI company that just hit the Nasdaq on November 19.
Vested saw a 46% jump in people trading Anthropic shares on Friday, with nearly one in five active traders buying in and average orders around $1,100.
Anthropic 2nd by value on Vested
Anthropic's stock quickly became a favorite on apps like INDmoney and Groww; on its first day, it made up 40% of INDmoney's orders and was among the most traded US stocks on Groww.
Even as trading slowed on Friday, it still held strong at 6% of Vested's trades.
Despite some price ups and downs (closing at $88.90 after an 8.5% drop), investor interest stayed high, making Anthropic the second most traded stock by value on Vested, beating out even NVIDIA.