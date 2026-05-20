Indian rupee drops to record 96.86 amid oil price surge Business May 20, 2026

The Indian rupee just dropped to a record low of 96.86 against the US dollar Wednesday.

The main reason? Global oil prices have shot up more than 50% since February, and stalled U.S.-Iran talks aren't helping.

Higher oil costs are pushing up inflation and making things tougher for India's economy, with even the stock market feeling the pressure.