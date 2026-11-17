Indian rupee gains 32 paise to 93.92 despite dollar strength
The Indian rupee closed at 93.92 against the US dollar on Monday, gaining 32 paise.
This jump comes even as the dollar index hit a yearly high, showing that steady foreign investment in Indian stocks and bonds is giving the rupee a boost and reflecting confidence in India's economy.
Indian rupee outperforms Asian peers
While most Asian currencies slipped against the US dollar this month, the rupee held strong, making India more attractive to global investors.
Anil Bhansali, head of treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors, pointed out that lower oil prices helped offset pressure from high US Treasury yields and global tensions.
On Monday, oil prices dropped to $94 a barrel, which also played a part in keeping the rupee steady.