Indian rupee rises 31 paise to 95.12 against US dollar
Business
The Indian rupee jumped 31 paise to 95.12 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, thanks to falling global crude oil prices and a weaker dollar.
It opened at 95.15 and kept climbing, continuing last Friday's upward trend.
India's reserves rise to $682.354 billion
India's foreign exchange reserves went up by $6.118 billion to $682.354 billion, giving the rupee extra support.
Global events mattered too: Brent crude dropped 5% after President Trump held off on military action against Iran, and the US dollar index slipped a bit more.
On top of that, local stock markets were buzzing: Sensex shot up over 470 points, and Nifty gained 150 points, adding even more strength to the rupee's rally.