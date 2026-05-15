Indian rupee slips to ₹95.96, closes ₹95.76 after RBI action Business May 15, 2026

The Indian rupee slipped to 95.96 against the US dollar on Thursday, mainly because foreign investors are pulling money out and oil prices keep climbing.

The Reserve Bank of India stepped in to help, so the rupee clawed back to close at 95.76 to the dollar, marginally weaker than its previous close of 95.70.

Still, that's nearly a 3% drop in FY27 so far after a near 11% fall in FY26.