Indian rupee slips under 95 after RBI measures today
Business
The Indian rupee opened stronger today at 95.01 per US dollar and later slipped below the 95 mark for the first time since September 8, 2026.
This jump follows new moves by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep currency markets steady and limit risky speculation.
India's RBI tightens import hedging rules
To cool things down, the RBI has asked oil companies to buy dollars through a special channel and put stricter rules on how importers hedge their bets.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says these steps are meant to support real business needs, not speculators.
Meanwhile, global factors like rising Asian stock markets and higher oil prices are also shaping how the rupee performs right now.