Indian Sensex climbs 312.17 points and Nifty gains 74.30 points
Business
The Indian stock market kicked off Tuesday on a high, with the Sensex climbing 312.17 points and the Nifty up by 74.30 points.
Big tech names like HCL Tech, TCS, and Tech Mahindra led the charge, each posting solid gains and giving the market a boost.
HDFC Bank gains as smallcaps dip
IT stocks weren't alone: Infosys also added to the momentum. Banks helped too, with HDFC Bank advanced 1.53%.
While large-cap stocks saw most of the love, smaller indices like Nifty Smallcap and Midcap dipped a bit.
On the bright side for investors, market volatility eased off slightly this morning.
Metal sectors edged up too, but pharma stocks slipped just a little.